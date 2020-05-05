SEC Filings ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2020, the registrant issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The text of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing. For information concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and our operating results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, including Part I – Financial Information, Item 2. Management\’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, “Results of Operations – Net Unrealized Gains/Losses” therein, Part II – Other Information, Item 1A. Risk Factors, “Risk Factors – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions in the global economy, which has had, and may continue to have, a negative impact on our portfolio companies and our business and operations” therein and Part II – Other Information, Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk therein.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 5, 2020, the registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a second>quarter 2020>dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on June 30, 2020>to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) >Exhibits: