SEC Filings Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 10, 2020, Medley Capital Corporation (the “Company”) received written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the average closing price of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), over the prior 30 consecutive trading day period was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average closing price per share required to maintain listing on the NYSE under Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (“Section 802.01C”). The Company is in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standard rules.

As required by NYSE rules, the Company has notified the NYSE of its receipt of the Notice and its intention to cure the share price non-compliance through a reverse stock split. The Company considered all available options in order to regain compliance with the requirements of Section 802.01C. Based upon its review, the Company’s board of directors has determined to propose a reverse stock split for stockholder approval at the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. The Company has a period of six months following its receipt of the Notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. If stockholder approval is required to cure the share price non-compliance, as is the case to effectuate a reverse stock split, the Company must obtain stockholder approval no later than its annual meeting of stockholders and promptly implement the action thereafter.

The Company can regain compliance if, on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, the Common Stock has (i) a closing price of at least $1.00 per share and (ii) an average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over the 30-trading day period ending on the last trading day of such month. If the Company effectuates a reverse stock split following the approval of its stockholders, it will regain compliance with Section 802.01C if the Company’s price per share promptly exceeds $1.00 per share, and remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.

A copy of the press release announcing the receipt of the Notice is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.