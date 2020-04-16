SEC Filings DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 10, 2020, John Scheatzle, the President of NobelClad, the composite metals business segment of DMC Global Inc. (the “Company”), announced his resignation from the Company effective May 1, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.