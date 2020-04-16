DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 10, 2020, John Scheatzle, the President of NobelClad, the composite metals business segment of DMC Global Inc. (the “Company”), announced his resignation from the Company effective May 1, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
About DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc., formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities. The Company’s segments are NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment is engaged in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints. The DynaEnergetics segment manufactures, markets and sells oilfield perforating equipment and explosives, including detonating cords, detonators, bi-directional boosters and shaped charges, and seismic related explosives and accessories. It owns explosive metalworking and metallic processes, and registered trademarks, including Detaclad, Detacouple, EFTEK, ETJ 2000 and NOBELCLAD.

