Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. Private Placement of Preferred Stock and a Note On December 16, 2020, Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Amendment to Securities Purchase Agreement with Dye Capital Cann Holdings II, LLC (the “Investor”) to change the number of shares of the Company’s Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Preferred Stock”) the Investor would purchase under the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated November 16, 2020 (as amended, the “SPA”), between the Company and the Investor from 12,400 to up to 13,000 in one or more closings, among other changes. The Company also executed a letter agreement with the Investor providing the rights described below (the “Letter Agreement”). The Company issued and sold to the Investor 7,700 shares of Preferred Stock on the same date, 1,450 shares of Preferred Stock on December 18, 2020, and 1300 shares of Preferred Stock on December 22, 2020. The purchase price was $1,000 per share of Preferred Stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,450,000 and aggregate net proceeds of approximately $ 8,205,500 after deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. In addition, on December 16, 2020, the Company entered into a Secured Convertible Note Purchase Agreement (the “NPA”) with Dye Capital & Company, LLC (“Dye Capital”) and issued and sold to Dye Capital a Convertible Note and Security Agreement in the principal amount of $5,000,000 (the “Note”). Also on December 16, 2020, the Company entered into a Consent, Waiver and Amendment with Dye Capital Cann Holdings, LLC (“Dye Cann I”), in order to waive certain participation rights in the offerings and amend the Securities Purchase Agreement between the Company and Dye Cann I, dated June 5, 2019, as amended (the “Dye Cann I SPA”), as described below (the “Waiver”). The Benchmark Company, LLC, SDDco-Brokerage LLC, and DelMorgan Group, LLC, each acted as placement agent in connection with the transactions described above, and will each receive $31,500.00 as the Company’s placement agents. Justin Dye, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the largest beneficial owner of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), controls the Investor, Dye Capital and Dye Cann I and has sole voting and dispositive power over the securities held by the Investor, Dye Capital and Dye Cann I. Mr. Dye, our Chief Operating Offering, Nirup Krishnamurthy, and one of our directors, Jeffrey Garwood, are part owners of the Investor and Dye Cann I. Mr. Krishnamurthy and Mr. Garwood do not beneficially own any of the securities held by the Investor or Dye Cann I. The Company’s Board of Directors formed a special committee consisting of one independent director to review, evaluate, negotiate, approve and recommend to the full Board of Directors (if deemed appropriate), the issuance of shares of Preferred Stock in the transactions described under Item 1.01 and Item 2.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. In addition, the special committee obtained an opinion delivered by a financial advisory firm to the special committee, which concluded that, based upon and subject to the procedures followed, limitations on the review undertaken and assumptions made and qualifications and other matters contained in opinion, the consideration to be received for the issuance of the Preferred Stock was fair to the Company from a financial point of view. Terms of the Preferred Stock On December 16, 2020 and effective as of such date, the Company filed a Certificate of Designation of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designation”) with the Nevada Secretary of State to create and authorize up to 60,000 shares of Preferred Stock to authority granted to the Company’s Board of Directors under the Company’s articles of incorporation. The table below summarizes the principal terms of the Preferred Stock.

Terms of the Note

The table below summarizes the principal terms of the Note.

A copy of the Note is attached here to as Exhibit [4.1] and incorporated herein by reference.

Additional Terms of the NPA

The Company is required to reimburse Dye Capital for its out-of-pocket expenses in connection with the NPA and the Note. The NPA also contains customary representations, warranties, covenants, including indemnifications, and closing conditions.

A copy of the NPA is attached here to as Exhibit 10.4 and incorporated herein by reference.

Terms of the Waiver

Under the Waiver, Dye Cann I waived its rights under the Dye Cann I SPA to participate in the offerings of Preferred Stock and the Note and certain other rights to permit the offerings of the Preferred Stock and the Note. In addition, as consideration for entering into the Waiver, the Waiver amended Dye Cann I’s existing right under the Dye Cann I SPA to appoint two individuals designated to the Board such that until the later of (i) two years from the last closing under the Dye Cann I SPA, or (ii) the date Dye Cann II no longer owns, in the aggregate, at least $10,000,000 of Common Stock, as measured by a trailing 30 day volume weighted average price of the Common Stock, or continues to hold at least 8,333,333 shares of Common Stock, the Company is required to take all actions to ensure that two individuals designated by Dye Cann I shall be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

A copy of the Waiver is attached here to as Exhibit 10.5 and incorporated herein by reference.

2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

The issuance of the shares of Preferred Stock to the Investor and the Note to Dye Capital was exempt from registration under Securities Act Section 4(a)(2) and Securities Act Rule 506(b). The Investor and Dye Capital are sophisticated and represented in writing that they were accredited investors and acquired the securities for their own accounts for investment purposes. A legend will be placed on the certificates representing shares of Preferred Stock and on the Note, subject to the terms of the applicable transaction documents, stating that the securities in question have not been registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold or otherwise transferred without registration or an exemption therefrom.

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03.

5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

