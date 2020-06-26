Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 19, 2020, Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) received the resignation of Robert DeGabrielle as Chief Operating Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. DeGabrielle’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matters relating to the Company’s operations, policies, or practices.



About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is a cannabis consulting company. The Company provides consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies, as well as retail operations of cannabis products. The Company focuses on providing assistance to its clients in various businesses related to the cannabis industry, including cultivation; the dispensary business model, including combinations and other variables related to the retail model configuration of both a medical, as well as adult use (recreational) operation, and other areas, including but not limited to business plan generation, financial pro forma generation, application generation support, recommendations for other service providers, employee training and facility design services. It offers a separate cultivation or dispensary license and other related consultative services. It offers both pre-license consulting, as well as licensure services that generally tie to the size of the proposed business venture.