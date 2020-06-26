INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On June 25, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing certain management changes. A copy of that press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press release of the Company dated June 25, 2020.

INTRICON CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 intricon201002_ex-991.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JUNE 25,…

About INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.