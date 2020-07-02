Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On April 24, 2020, Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., operating its business under the trade name Schwazze (the “Company”) filed a Form 8-K in connection with the completion of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Mesa Organics, Ltd (“Mesa”). Upon consummation of the Merger, the Company acquired ownership of Mesa’s subsidiaries, which are in the business of owning and operating certain marijuana establishments in the state of Colorado, to the MED and local licenses.

This Form 8-K/A amends the Form 8-K the Company filed on April 24, 2020 to include (i) unaudited financial statements as of, and for the three months ended, March 31, 2020 of Mesa, (ii) audited financial statements as of, and for the year ended, December 31, 2019 of Mesa, and (iii) unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information of the Company giving effect to the Mesa Merger Agreement, required by Items 9.01(a) and 9.01(b) of Form 8-K.

Section 9 Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired

1. The unaudited financial statements of Mesa and the notes thereto, for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, are included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and are incorporated herein by reference.

2. The audited financial statements of Mesa and the notes thereto, for the year ended December 31, 2019, are included as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and are incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information

The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information of the Company, giving effect to the Mesa Merger, is included in Exhibit 99.2 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference:

1. Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2020;

2. Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020; and

3. Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019.

(d) Exhibits