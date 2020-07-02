SENECA FOODS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SENEA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 2, 2020, Seneca Foods Corporation (the \”Corporation\”) issued a press release on its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2020 furnished as Exhibit 99.1, attached hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About SENECA FOODS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Seneca Foods Corporation is a provider of packaged fruits and vegetables. The Company manages its business through two segments: packaging and sale of fruits and vegetables, and packaging and sale of chip products. Its product offerings include canned fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables and other food products, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips. Its products are sold under private label, as well as national and regional brands that the Company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Green Valley, Aunt Nellie’s, READ, Cherryman and Seneca Farms. The Company packs Green Giant, Le Sueur and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as select Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America (B&G) under a contract packing agreement. Its two segments constitute the food operation. The non-food operation is primarily related to the sale of cans and ends, and the Company’s trucking and aircraft operations.