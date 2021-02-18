MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

We met with investors and partners to discuss the launch of ARTIVedaTM as PulmoHealTM in India through Windlas. The information is filed herewith.

Press release

On February 16, 2021 we issued press release announcing a global partnership with Chopra Foundation, a non-profit, to collaborate on research and development of PulmoHeal™ and ARTIVeda™ for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases through joint research between Mateon and Foundation Principal Investigators (PI) from premium US universities. The press release if filed herewith.

We intend to leverage our relationship with Chopra Foundation to support the launch of PulmoHealTM. PulmoHealTM is a first of its kind 360o solution for respiratory health. Leveraging on the combination of cutting-edge manufacturing, clinical drug development, and artificial intelligence (AI), we are pleased to provide PulmoHealTM as a consumer solution for respiratory health. PulmoHealTM has three components: 1) The drug PulmoHealTM clinically shown to be effective against respiratory virus – COVID-19, 2) The respiratory health assessment tool, ArtiHealthTM, and 3) The survey forum as open access repertoire of user experience. Together we believe that PulmoHealTM will provide the much-needed tool for assessment, treatment, and data sharing for better respiratory health. We are pleased to be able to leverage on the deep tradition of Indian medicine and advance artificial intelligence & supercomputing technologies under one umbrella to create this innovative solution to healthcare- one which we hope to replicate throughout the world across multiple indications. Through our forum we hope to democratize drug development through patient driven research. The launch presentation is file herewith.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 PulmoHealTM product description Filed herewith. 99.2 Press release – Deepak Chopra Foundation Partnership Filed herewith

––



MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.