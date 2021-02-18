GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY (TSE:AUM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On February 18, 2021, Golden Minerals Company issued a press release reporting financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related information. A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the information set forth in Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

99.1 Press release of Golden Minerals Company, dated February 18, 2021, reporting financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020



Golden Minerals Co Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm217004d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 GOLDEN MINERALS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2020 RESULTS GOLDEN,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY (TSE:AUM)

Golden Minerals Company is a mining company. The Company owns the Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants (the Velardena Properties) in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar advanced exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. Its two segments include its Velardena Properties in Mexico and non-revenue producing activities, including exploration, construction and general and administrative activities. It focuses on evaluating and searching for mining opportunities in North America (including Mexico) with high precious metal grades with near term prospects of mining, and particularly properties within haulage distances of its Velardena Properties, which may include the Santa Maria Mine, the Santa Rosa vein or the Rodeo property.