MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 1, 2020, MassRoots, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Membership Agreement (the “Membership Agreement”) with WeWork to which the Company leases offices located at 1560 Broadway, Suite 17-105, Denver, Colorado 80202. The initial term of the Membership Agreement is for six months which term shall automatically be renewed for successive one month periods unless terminated by either party. to the terms of the Membership Agreement, the Company will pay a fee of $1,170 per month for the leased premises.

The foregoing description of the Membership Agreement is a summary only and does not purport to set forth the complete terms of the Membership Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Membership Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits .

10.1 Membership Agreement between the Company and WeWork dated May 1, 2020



MassRoots, Inc. (MassRoots) is a United States-based company, which offers technology platforms for the cannabis industry. The Company’s mobile applications enable consumers to provide community-driven reviews of cannabis strains and products, enabling consumers to make cannabis purchasing decisions. Through its mobile applications and Web portal, users utilize MassRoots to share their cannabis content, stay connected with the legalization news and follow their preferred dispensaries. Its mobile application features dispensary finder and menus; product pages and reviews, and Sponsored Posts 2.0. It provides business dashboards featuring MassRoots’ product data in actionable formats. The Company focuses on introducing other features for users and index the network’s public content on Google for software engine optimization (SEO) value. The Company gains insights into consumer trends by aggregating data from various cannabis consumers.