Marsh Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of

Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
(e) On April 29, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with Dominic Burke, Vice Chairman of the Company, to amend the terms of Mr. Burke’s employment letter to align with the standard terms of the Company’s executive compensation program. The amendment removes a single-trigger cash severance provision held over from Mr. Burke’s prior employment agreement with Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc, and provides that effective April 29, 2020, Mr. Burke will be eligible for severance payments and benefits solely to the terms of the Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Senior Executive Severance Pay Plan. The Company acquired Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc on April 1, 2019.
The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to Mr. Burke’s 2019 Letter Agreement and the 2020 Amendment, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01> Financial Statements and Exhibits
(e) Exhibits
10.1. Letter Agreement, effective as of July 1, 2019, between Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Dominic J. Burke
10.2. Amendment to Letter Agreement, effective as of April 29, 2020, between Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Dominic J. Burke
About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource (HR) and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy. The Company provides analysis, advice and transactional capabilities to clients in approximately 130 countries. The Company operates through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The Company’s consulting segment includes health, retirement, talent and investments consulting services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services.

