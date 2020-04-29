SEC Filings Marsh Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of

Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(e) On April 29, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement with Dominic Burke, Vice Chairman of the Company, to amend the terms of Mr. Burke’s employment letter to align with the standard terms of the Company’s executive compensation program. The amendment removes a single-trigger cash severance provision held over from Mr. Burke’s prior employment agreement with Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc, and provides that effective April 29, 2020, Mr. Burke will be eligible for severance payments and benefits solely to the terms of the Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Senior Executive Severance Pay Plan. The Company acquired Jardine Lloyd Thompson plc on April 1, 2019.

The foregoing summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to Mr. Burke’s 2019 Letter Agreement and the 2020 Amendment, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01> Financial Statements and Exhibits

(e) Exhibits

10.1. Letter Agreement, effective as of July 1, 2019, between Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Dominic J. Burke

10.2. Amendment to Letter Agreement, effective as of April 29, 2020, between Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and Dominic J. Burke