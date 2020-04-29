SEC Filings CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

CHROMADEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CDXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 27, 2020, ChromaDex Corporation (the“Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the“Purchase Agreement”) with Winsave Resources Limited (“Winsave”) and Pioneer Step Holdings Limited (“Pioneer,” together with Winsave, the“Purchasers”), to which the Company agreed to sell and issue an aggregate of $5.0 million of the Company’s common stock (“Common Stock”), par value $0.001 per share, at a purchase price of $4.08 per share, which represents the average closing price of the Common Stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market over the ten trading days immediately preceding the date of the Purchase Agreement (the“Financing”). The Financing is expected to close on or about May 7, 2020, to which the Company will issue 1,225,490 shares of its Common Stock (the “Shares”) to the Purchasers. The closing is subject to certain customary closing conditions. Winsave and Pioneer are each existing stockholders of the Company, and as previously disclosed, Pioneer has the right to designate a member of the Company’s board of directors.

On April 27, 2020, concurrent with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, the Company entered into a Registration Rights Agreement with the Purchasers (the“Registration Rights Agreement”). to the Registration Rights Agreement, the Company agreed to (i) file one or more registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission to cover the resale of the Shares, (ii) use its reasonable best efforts to have all such registration statements declared effective within the timeframes set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement, and (iii) use its commercially reasonable efforts to keep such registration statements effective during the timeframes set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement. In the event that such registration statements are not filed or declared effective within the timeframes set forth in the Registration Rights Agreement, any such effective registration statements subsequently become unavailable, or the Purchasers are unable to sell the Shares because the Company has failed to satisfy the current public information requirement of Rule 144 under the Securities Act of the 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), the Company would be required to pay liquidated damages to the Purchasers equal to 1.0% of the aggregate purchase price per month for each default (up to a maximum of 5.0% of such aggregate purchase price).

The Shares are not registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The Company has relied on the exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act by virtue of Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D thereunder. In connection with the Purchasers’ execution of the Purchase Agreement, the Purchasers represented to the Company that they are each an “accredited investor” as defined in Regulation D of the Securities Act and that the securities to be purchased by them will be acquired solely for their own account and for investment purposes and not with a view to the future sale or distribution.

The foregoing descriptions of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement are not complete and are each qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement, copies of which are attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this report that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion, timing and size of the Financing, the expected proceeds from the offering and the issuance of shares in connection with the transaction described above. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings submitted by the Company. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.