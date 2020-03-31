MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d912664dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Marlin Announces Relief From Capital Maintenance and Liquidity Agreement Provides Business Update on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic MOUNT LAUREL,…

About MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a provider of equipment financing solutions primarily to small and mid-sized businesses. The Company finances over 100 categories of common-use commercial equipment, including copiers, computers and software, security systems, telecommunications equipment, and certain commercial and industrial equipment. The Company accesses its end user customers primarily through origination sources, including its existing network of over 12,300 independent commercial equipment dealers and various national account programs; through direct solicitation of its end user customers, and through relationships with select lease brokers. The Company provides equipment dealers with the ability to offer its lease financing and related services to their customers as an integrated part of their selling process. The Company’s product offerings include equipment leases, property insurance on leased equipment, and funding stream.