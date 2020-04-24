MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Marlin Business Services Corp. (the “Corporation”) approved an Amendment (the “Bylaw Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation. The Board approved the Bylaw Amendment in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic to expressly permit shareholder meetings and Board meetings to be held by means of remote communication in the form of electronic technology as permitted by the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law of 1988, as amended.
The summary of Bylaw Amendment above is qualified in its entirety by the Bylaw Amendment filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|3.1
|
|Amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective as of April 20, 2020
MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 d921449dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 Marlin Business Services Corp. Amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws Effective as of April 20,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
