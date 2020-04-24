MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On April 20, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Marlin Business Services Corp. (the “Corporation”) approved an Amendment (the “Bylaw Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation. The Board approved the Bylaw Amendment in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic to expressly permit shareholder meetings and Board meetings to be held by means of remote communication in the form of electronic technology as permitted by the Pennsylvania Business Corporation Law of 1988, as amended.

The summary of Bylaw Amendment above is qualified in its entirety by the Bylaw Amendment filed herewith as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits