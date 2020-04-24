COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On April 24, 2020, the Company issued a Press Release announcing financial results for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current Report on Form 8-K.

On April 24, 2020, the Company issued a Press Release announcing financial results for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements. – not applicable (b) Pro forma financial statements. – not applicable (c) Shell Company Transactions. – not applicable (d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith:

99.1 Press Release dated April 24, 2020, titled “Community West Bancshares Earns $1.6 Million, or $0.19 Per Diluted Share, in 1Q20; Results Reflect COVID-19 Response; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 Per Common Share”

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES / Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Community West Bancshares Earns $1.6 Million,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company provides full-service banking through its subsidiary, Community West Bank, N.A. (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of financial products and services to customers, including lending and deposit products. The Company focuses on professionals, small to mid-sized businesses and individual households. Relationship banking is conducted at the community level through approximately five branch offices in the cities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura and Westlake Village, California and a loan production office in San Luis Obispo. The Company’s products and services include deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, and lending products, including commercial loans, commercial real estate loans and consumer loans.