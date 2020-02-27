Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

John Roswech (“Roswech”), Marchex’s Chief Revenue Officer, has adopted a written trading plan with Piper Sandler & Co. to purchase shares of Marchex’s outstanding Class B common stock to Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

Mr. Roswech’s Rule 10b5-1 trading plan provides for purchases of specified share amounts at market prices, subject to certain limitations and ends on the earlier of purchase of the specified aggregate share amount or December 31, 2020. The Rule 10b5-1 trading plan requires that such purchases be disclosed publicly through appropriate filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mr. Roswech’s Rule 10b5-1 trading plan was adopted in accordance with the Marchex Code of Conduct for all officers, directors and employees. Rule 10b5-1 permits the implementation of written, prearranged stock trading plans by insiders when the insiders are not in possession of material non-public information.

The information in this Current Report is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

