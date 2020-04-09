MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

ITEM 3.01 Notification of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard

As of April 6, 2020, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Capital Market”) that the Company has failed to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share of its Common Stock over the last consecutive 30 business days based upon the closing bid price for its common stock as required by Rule 5550(a)(2). However, the Rules also provide the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance during which time it must maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum period of 10 consecutive business days, which must be completed by October 5, 2020.



About MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets. The Company owns around 22 patent applications across a range of technologies and markets.