HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:HRTG) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08



About HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:HRTG)

Story continues below

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina. The Company is vertically integrated and controls or manages all aspects of insurance underwriting, customer service, actuarial analysis, distribution and claims processing and adjusting. Its primary products are personal and commercial residential insurance, which it offers only in Florida. It markets and writes personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,400 independent agents. It has over 40,130 voluntary policies. It markets and writes commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of over 60 independent agents.