MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Mannatech, Incorporated (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (the "Meeting") on June 15, 2021. The Company’s shareholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in the Proxy Statement. A total of 1,450,658 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, or approximately 70.3% of the total shares outstanding. The final results of votes with respect to the proposals submitted for shareholder vote at the Meeting are set forth below.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

Shareholders elected Larry A. Jobe and Kevin Robbins as Class I directors.

Proposal 2 – Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

