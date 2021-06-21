MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Mannatech, Incorporated (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (the "Meeting") on June 15, 2021. The Company’s shareholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in the Proxy Statement. A total of 1,450,658 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, or approximately 70.3% of the total shares outstanding. The final results of votes with respect to the proposals submitted for shareholder vote at the Meeting are set forth below.
Proposal 1 – Election of Directors
Shareholders elected Larry A. Jobe and Kevin Robbins as Class I directors.
Proposal 2 – Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Shareholders ratified the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
*Furnished herewith.
MANNATECH INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 mtexexh9912021shareholderm.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1CONTACTDonna Giordano972-471-6512ir@mannatech.comMannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ MeetingFLOWER MOUND,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated is a wellness solution provider. The Company develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The Company operates through the segment of sale of nutritional supplements, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight management and fitness products through network marketing distribution channels in approximately 20 countries. Its Health category includes a range of daily nutritional supplements, health solutions for children and additional nutrients designed to help keep specific body systems at optimal levels. Its Weight and Fitness category offers products designed to curb appetite and burn fat, build lean muscle tissue, and support recovery from overexertion. Its Skin Care and Anti-Aging category offers products formulated with approximately 30 botanical ingredients. It sells products in three regions: North America/South America, Europe/the Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia/Pacific.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR