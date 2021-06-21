FUSE SCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 – Other Events

The company is pleased to announce the company coming as part of DROP has changed the name from jumbbble to kustomeroo. We feel the new name is more inline with our mission of transforming how people think about customer service. David Delke founder of kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on its Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss current and future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.

The management is of the opinion that this is a material event and as a voluntary SEC filer is making the market aware of its activities. The management is applying to OTC Markets to gain access to OTCIQ in order to file its periodic filings and get the company current.

The company has no existing debt.

The Company intends to do a name change in concert with its new business. The management does not anticipate disturbing the share structure with any sort of a share stock split.



About FUSE SCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Fuse Science, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spiral Energy Tech, Inc. (Spiral), is focused on developing and commercializing its SkyPorts drone support and Energy Demand Network (EDEN) technology. The Company, through Spiral, is also engaged in developing and commercializing its XTRAX remote monitoring system, which is designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems and to enable transmission of the data through the cellular and radio frequency network (and through microwave transmission network or satellite). As of June 30, 2015, the Company had not generated any revenues. The Company was engaged in developing and marketing nutraceutical products.