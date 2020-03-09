MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 9, 2020, Manitex International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Press Release”). The full text of the Press Release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report. The Company’s conference call and webcast which will take place today March 9, 2020 at 8:30 am eastern time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Exhibit can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ManitexInternational.com.

The information in this Current Report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

The Company references certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is contained in the attached Press Release. Disclosures regarding definitions of these financial measures used by the Company and why the Company’s management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors is also included in the Press Release.

About MANITEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries. In the ASV segment, the Company manufactures a line of compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders. In the Equipment Distribution segment, the Company markets products used primarily for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications that include road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance. The Company, through its subsidiary Manitex, Inc., markets a line of boom trucks, truck cranes and sign cranes.

