KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KEGXQ) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously announced, on January 24, 2020, Key Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “Key”) entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (including the exhibit thereto, the “RSA”) with certain lender parties thereto collectively holding over 99.5% (the “Supporting Term Lenders”) of the principal amount of the Company’s outstanding term loans (the “Existing Term Loans”) under the Company’s existing term loan facility. The RSA contemplated a series of out-of-court transactions that would effectuate a financial restructuring (the “Restructuring”) of the Company’s capital structure and indebtedness and related facilities, including the conversion of approximately $241.9 million aggregate outstanding principal of the Company’s Existing Term Loans (together with accrued interest thereon) into (i) newly issued shares of the common stock of the Company and (ii) $20 million of term loans under a new approximately $51.2 million term loan facility (the “New Term Loan Facility”).

On March 6, 2020 (the “Effective Date”), the Company completed the Restructuring, including a 1-for-50 reverse stock split, as described in more detail below.

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains summary descriptions of certain agreements the Company and its subsidiaries entered into in connection with the Restructuring. The descriptions in this Current Report on Form 8-K are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full agreements, copies of which the Company intends to file as exhibits to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Exchange Agreement

On the Effective Date, the Company and the Supporting Term Lenders entered into an exchange agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) wherein the Supporting Term Lenders exchanged the full principal amount outstanding and accrued and unpaid interest of the Existing Term Loans held by such Supporting Term Lenders for (i) $20 million of term loans under the New Term Loan Facility and (ii) 13,362,009 newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 (the “Common Stock”), each on a pro rata basis based on their holdings of existing term loans. After giving effect to the transactions contemplated in the Exchange Agreement, the Supporting Term Lenders own 97% of the Common Stock and holders of Common Stock immediately prior to the Effective Date own 3% of the Common Stock, in each case subject to potential dilution as a result of the Warrants (as defined below) and the 2019 Equity and Cash Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time.

Warrants

to the RSA, on March 5, 2020, the Board declared a dividend of two series of warrants that will be distributed on March 13, 2020. Each stockholder as of February 18, 2020 will receive their pro rata share of the Warrants based on their ownership of Common Stock as of such date. The first series of warrants (the “Series A Warrants”) will entitle the holders to purchase in the aggregate 1,669,730 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, at an exercise price of $19.23 (the “Series A Exercise Price”). The second series of warrants (the “Series B Warrants” and together with the Series A Warrants, the “Warrants”) will entitle the holders to purchase in the aggregate 1,252,297 shares of the Company’s Common Stock, at an exercise price of $28.85 (the “Series B Exercise Price”). Each series of warrants will have a four-year exercise period.

All unexercised Warrants will expire, and the rights of the holders of such Warrants to purchase Common Stock will terminate, at the close of business on the first to occur of (i) March 13, 2024 or (ii) the date of completion of a certain reorganization transactions that results in the Common Stock being converted into, changed into or exchanged for consideration consisting solely of cash (“Cash Exit Transaction”). Upon the occurrence of a Cash Exit Transaction, each holder of the Warrants shall receive the positive difference between the cash consideration per Common Stock and the exercise price of each Warrant, if any; provided, that if no such payment results from a Cash Exit Transaction that occurs prior to the 18-month anniversary of the Effective Date, then each holder shall receive their pro rata share of the value of the Warrants, as determined by using the Black-Scholes valuation method, in cash as of the date of the Cash Exit Transaction subject to an aggregate cap of $10 million.