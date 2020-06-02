SEC Filings MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations By ME Staff 8-k -

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.

The Board of Directors of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) have established August 4, 2020 as the date of the Company’s 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) and June 15, 2020>as the record date for determining common shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2020 Annual Meeting. June 15, 2020>will also be the deadline which applies in determining whether notice of a shareholder proposal is timely for purposes of exercising discretionary voting authority with respect to proxies under Rule 14a-4(c) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Such shareholder proposal must be received by the Company’s Secretary at Maiden Holdings, Ltd., Ideation House, 94 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda, Attention: Secretary on or before the close of business on June 15, 2020, which the Company has determined to be a reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials. Any such proposal must also meet the requirements set forth in the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to be eligible for inclusion in the proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

In addition, in accordance with the requirements contained in the Company’s Amended and Restated Bye-Laws, shareholders who wish to bring business before the 2020 Annual Meeting outside Exchange Act rules or to nominate a person for election as a director must ensure that written notice of such proposal (including all of the information specified in the Company’s Amended and Restated Bye-Laws) is received by the Company’s Secretary at the address specified above no later than the close of business on June 15, 2020. Any such proposal must meet the requirements set forth in the Company’s Amended and Restated Bye-Laws in order to be brought before the 2020 Annual Meeting.