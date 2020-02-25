Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On February 25, 2020, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-99d1.htm EX-99.1 ll_Ex99_1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE LUMBER LIQUIDATORS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS RICHMOND,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (Lumber Liquidators) is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers an assortment of exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. It also features the renewable flooring products, bamboo and cork, and provides a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. The Company also provides in-home delivery and installation services to certain of its customers. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork and Vinyl Plank, and Moldings and Accessories. The Company sells its products primarily to homeowners or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. Lumber Liquidators operates over 375 stores located in over 50 states and Canada. It has over 370 the United States stores in operation.
An ad to help with our costs