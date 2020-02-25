Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial and operating results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished to Item 2.02 above.