Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 19, 2020, Edwin S. Darden, Jr, member of the board of directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (the “Company”) and Central Valley Community Bank (the “Bank”) informed the Company that he will retire from the Board of the Company and the Bank effective as of May 18, 2020. Mr. Darden is not resigning due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Darden has served as a member of the Board of the Company and the Bank since 2001.
The Company’s press release announcing the retirement of Mr. Darden is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(a) Financial statements:
None
(b) Pro forma financial information:
None
(c) Shell company transactions:
None
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release dated February 24, 2020
CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP Exhibit
About Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. It operates over 20 full-service banking offices in Clovis, Exeter, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy and Visalia.

