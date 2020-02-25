SEC Filings Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 19, 2020, Edwin S. Darden, Jr, member of the board of directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (the “Company”) and Central Valley Community Bank (the “Bank”) informed the Company that he will retire from the Board of the Company and the Bank effective as of May 18, 2020. Mr. Darden is not resigning due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Mr. Darden has served as a member of the Board of the Company and the Bank since 2001.

The Company’s press release announcing the retirement of Mr. Darden is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a) Financial statements:

None

(b) Pro forma financial information:

None

(c) Shell company transactions:

None

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated February 24, 2020