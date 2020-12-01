Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Number and Election of Directors

As of the Effective Date of the Plan, the Board shall consist of not less than five nor more than eleven members, the exact number of which shall be determined from time to time exclusively by resolution adopted by directors representing at least a majority of the Board.

Calling of Special Meeting of Stockholders

The Bylaws provide that special meetings of stockholders may be called only by (i) the chairman of the Board, (ii) the chief executive officer of the Company or (iii) the secretary of the Company (a) at the request of a majority of the members of the Board then in office or (b) at the written request of one or more holders who own, in the aggregate, at least 25 % in total voting power of the outstanding shares of New Common Stock and any other class or series of stock entitled to vote together with the New Common Stock at the annual meeting. With respect to any special meeting called by the Secretary at the written request of one or more stockholders, such notice shall include the business proposed in such stockholder request except to the extent the Board determines in good faith that such proposed business does not constitute a proper matter for stockholder action. In which case, for the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no special meeting of stockholders.

The Board shall have the sole power to determine the time, date and place, either within or without the State of Delaware, for any special meeting of stockholders. Provided, that a special meeting requested by one or more stockholders shall, if applicable, be held on the date specified in such stockholder request or as promptly as reasonably possible thereafter. Following such determination, it shall be the duty of the Secretary to cause notice to be given to the stockholders entitled to vote at such meeting that a meeting will be held at the time, date and place and in accordance with the record date determined by the Board.

Preemptive Rights

The Certificate of Incorporation provides for preemptive rights to Significant Stockholders (as defined in the Certificate of Incorporation) for any new equity securities in the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, that the Company or any of its subsidiaries proposes to sell or issue for cash, other than as set forth below. Such Significant Stockholder shall have a right to purchase such new equity securities up to such stockholder’s pro rata portion (based on the number of shares of New Common Stock beneficially owned by such stockholder as of the close of business on such record date, as a percentage of the total number of then-outstanding shares of New Common Stock). The preemptive rights do not apply to the following issuances of new equity securities, among others, (1) to employees, officers, directors or consultants to any equity-based compensation or incentive plan approved by the Board or provided for under the Plan, (2) in connection with a stock split, payment of dividends or any similar recapitalization approved by the Board, (3) to the Plan, (4) as merger or purchase price consideration in any business combination, consolidation, merger or acquisition transaction or joint venture that is approved by the Board, (5) subject to certain dollar thresholds and other conditions, a bona fide, marketed underwritten public offering of New Common Stock after the closing of which the New Common Stock is listed or quoted on the New York Stock Exchange, the NASDAQ Stock Market or any other national securities exchange, (6) a “direct listing” of the New Common Stock on any such exchange mentioned in clause (5), (7) upon the conversion or exercise of securities convertible or exercisable for shares or securities of (i) New Common Stock, preferred stock or other equity securities of the Company and (ii) equity securities of any subsidiary of the Company, in each case that were initially subject to preemptive rights, and (8) as a bona fide “equity kicker” issued to one or more third party lenders to whom the Company or one or more of its subsidiaries is becoming indebted in connection with the incurrence of any bona fide indebtedness for borrowed money approved by the Board, provided that the aggregate amount issued with respect to all such issuances is less than 5.0% of the then-outstanding shares of New Common Stock.

The Certificate of Incorporation requires the written approval of Company stockholders holding at least 60% of the total voting power of the then outstanding shares of new Common Stock and the outstanding shares of any series of preferred stock of the Company entitled to vote with the New Common Stock to amend or modify the preemptive rights.

Amendments to the Bylaws

The Bylaws may be amended or repealed or new bylaws may be adopted (i) by action of the majority of the Board or (ii) without action of the Board, by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of all outstanding shares of New Common Stock entitled to vote generally in the election of directors, subject to the rights of the holders of any series of preferred stock. No vote of the stockholders of the Company shall be required to authorize, the adoption, amendment or repeal of any provision of the Bylaws by action of a majority of the Board.