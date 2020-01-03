LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

LM Funding America, Inc. (“LMFA”) entered into a Loan Agreement and Promissory Note (“Craven Loan”) with Craven House North America, LLC (“Craven”) in which LMFA loaned $1,500,000.00 to Craven on December 29, 2019. The Craven Loan matures on April 15, 2020 and bears interest at 6% annually. The Craven Note is secured by 640,000 LMFA shares owned by Craven and a general first priority secured interest in the assets of Craven including the Convertible Promissory Noted dated January 16, 2018 in principal amount of $3,461,782 issued by LMFA in favor of Craven (“LMFA Convertible Note”).

Under the terms of the Craven Loan, Craven has agreed to extend the maturity date of the LMFA Convertible Note from January 16, 2020 to April 15, 2021. Craven also agreed to waive restrictions contained in the Convertible Note prohibiting LMFA from undertaking a Fundamental Transaction including a Change of Control transaction and other debt or equity transactions. LMFA has engaged Maxim Group, LLC for investment banking and advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” and “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that there can be no assurance actual results or business conditions will not differ materially from those projected or suggested in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Please refer to the risks detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as other filings on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K, for additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by law.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 lmfa-ex11_6.htm EX-1.1 CRAVEN PROMISSORY NOTE lmfa-ex11_6.htm Exhibit 1.1 SECURED PROMISSORY NOTE $1,…

