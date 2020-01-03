CYTOSORBENTS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CTSO) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03

On December 31, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoSorbents Corporation (the “Company”) amended and restated the Company’s bylaws, effective immediately, to implement a majority voting standard for directors in uncontested director elections. In particular, the amended and restated bylaws (the “Bylaws”) include the following changes:

Exhibit No. Exhibit Name 3.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws of CytoSorbents Corporation



CytoSorbents Corporation is a critical care focused immunotherapy company. The Company is engaged in commercializing its product, CytoSorb, which is a blood purification technology with focus in preventing or treating multiple organ failure. The Company’s purification technologies are based on biocompatible, porous polymer beads that remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. The Company’s CytoSorb is an extracorporeal cytokine filter and is designed to reduce the cytokine storm that causes inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses, such as sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury and pancreatitis. In addition, CytoSorb is used in other inflammatory conditions, such as cardiac surgery and autoimmune disease flares and cancer cachexia. It also has other products under development based upon its blood purification technology, including HemoDefend, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, BetaSorb and others.