LILIS ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

LILIS ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLEX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed by Lilis Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 23, 2018, on May 21, 2018, the Company entered into a crude oil gathering agreement (as amended, the “Gathering Agreement”) with Salt Creek Midstream, LLC (“SCM”), which provided for the construction of a gathering system and certain gathering services. On May 6, 2020, the Company delivered a notice to SCM to which the Company terminated the Gathering Agreement in its entirety under Section 4.5(c) thereof. The Company did not incur any early termination penalties in connection with the termination of the Gathering Agreement.