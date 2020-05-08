GULFSLOPE ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued an order (SEC Release No. 34-88465) granting conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their SEC filing obligations as a result of the novel COVID-19 outbreak (the “SEC Order”).

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“GulfSlope” or the “Company”) will be relying on the SEC Order to delay the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”) due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the world and it is unable to timely review and prepare the Company’s financial statements for the Quarterly Report.

The Company will file its Quarterly Report by no later than June 29, 2020, which is the revised filing deadline provided in the SEC Order. Under the SEC Order, if the Quarterly Report is filed by such revised date, it will be deemed timely filed by the SEC.

In addition, the Company is supplementing the risk factors previously disclosed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the SEC, with the following risk factor:

Events outside of our control, including an epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease, such as the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (or COVID-19), may materially adversely affect our business.

We face risks related to epidemics, outbreaks or other public health events that are outside of our control, and could significantly disrupt our operations and adversely affect our financial condition. For example, the recent outbreak in Wuhan, China of COVID-19, which has spread across the globe and impacted financial markets and worldwide economic activity, may adversely affect our operations or the health of our workforce by rendering employees or contractors unable to work or unable to access our facilities for an indefinite period of time. In addition, the effects of COVID-19 and concerns regarding its global spread could negatively impact the domestic and international demand for crude oil and natural gas, which could contribute to price volatility, and materially and adversely affect our ability to drill our prospect portfolio. As the potential impact from COVID-19 is difficult to predict, the extent to which it may negatively affect our operating results or the duration of any potential business disruption is uncertain. Any potential impact will depend on future developments and new information that may emerge regarding the severity and duration of COVID-19 and the actions taken by authorities to contain it or treat its impact, all of which are beyond our control. These potential impacts, while uncertain, could adversely affect our operating results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “forecast, “may,” “objective,” “plan,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events.

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and other factors that may affect our future results and business, generally, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov).

Should one or more of these risks occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication.







About GULFSLOPE ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:GSPE)

Story continues below

GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (GulfSlope) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration company. The Company’s interests are concentrated in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM) federal waters offshore Louisiana. The Company focuses on identifying oil and gas prospects. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had identified and acquired leases on approximately 20 prospects containing hydrocarbon deposits. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had leased approximately 20 federal Outer Continental Shelf blocks (leases). As of September 30, 2015, the Company had licensed approximately 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional (3D) seismic data in its area of concentration and evaluated the data using interpretation technologies. As of September 30, 2015, the Company had not generated any revenues.