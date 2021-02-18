LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 18, 2021, Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge”) issued a letter to its shareholders addressing, among other things, Lightbridge’s settlement agreement with Framatome and certain business updates. In addition, on February 18, 2021, Lightbridge posted a new investor presentation on its investor relations website at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors. Copies of the letter to shareholders and investor presentation are being furnished herewith as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

The information in this Item 7.01, including the exhibits hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by reference to such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

About LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel. The nuclear energy consulting business segment provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities across the world. It provides integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including, regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management and infrastructure development.