LIGHTBRIDGE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LTBR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 28, 2019, Lightbridge Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an at-the-market equity offering sales agreement with Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated (the “Agent”), to which the Company may issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time through the Agent as the Company’s sales agent. Sales of the Company’s common stock through the Agent, if any, will be made by any method that is deemed to be an “at-the-market” equity offering as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-223674) filed on March 15, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and declared effective March 23, 2018 (the “Registration Statement”), the base prospectus filed as part of such registration statement, and the prospectus supplement dated October 9, 2020.

The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating by reference into the Registration Statement the items filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear fuel technology company. The Company participates in the nuclear power industry in the United States and internationally. Its segments include nuclear fuel technology business and nuclear energy consulting business. The nuclear fuel technology business develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors; generates nuclear energy and the amount of nuclear waste on a per-megawatt-hour basis, and enhances reactor safety and the proliferation resistance of spent fuel. The nuclear energy consulting business segment provides nuclear power consulting and strategic advisory services to commercial and governmental entities across the world. It provides integrated strategic advice across a range of areas, including, regulatory development, nuclear reactor site selection, procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology, international relations, program management and infrastructure development.