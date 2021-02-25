Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On November 24, 2020, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (the “Company”) filed a Certificate of Change to NRS 78.209 with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada to affect a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Stock Split”). to the Certificate of Change, the Reverse Stock Split was formally processed by FINRA’s OTC Corporate Actions Department on February 24, 2021 effective on February 25, 2021. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on February 25, 2021.

to the Reverse Stock Split, outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock were automatically consolidated at a ratio of 1-for-500 without any further action on the part of the Company’s stockholders. Fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share.

The Company’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the OTC but will trade under the symbol “LBSRD” for a period of 20 trading days from February 25, 2021 to denote completion of the Reverse Stock Split. After 20 trading days, the symbol will return to “LBSR”. The Company’s shares of common stock will permanently trade under a new CUSIP number, which is 53123T305.

Prior to the effective date of the Certificate of Change, the Company was authorized to issue 6,150,000,000 shares of common stock. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company is authorized to issue 12,300,000 shares of common stock. As of February 24, 2021 (immediately prior to the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split), there were 4,949,822,059 shares of common stock outstanding. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, there are approximately 9,899,695 shares of common stock outstanding (subject to adjustment due to the effect of rounding fractional shares into whole shares). The Reverse Stock Split will not have any effect on the stated par value of the common stock.

Each shareholder’s percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power remains virtually unchanged as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from rounding fractional shares into whole shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of common stock will be substantially unaffected by the Reverse Stock Split. All options, warrants and convertible securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Stock Split (to the extent they don’t provide otherwise) will be appropriately adjusted by dividing the number of shares of common stock into which the options, warrants and convertible securities are exercisable or convertible by 500 and multiplying the exercise or conversion price thereof by 500, as a result of the Reverse Stock Split.

Prior to the effective date of the Certificate of Change, the Company was authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the Company is authorized to issue 200,000 shares of Class A common stock. As of February 24, 2021 (immediately prior to the effective date of the Reverse Stock Split), there were 51,000,000 shares of Class A common stock outstanding. As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, there are approximately 102,000 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (subject to adjustment due to the effect of rounding fractional shares into whole shares). The Reverse Stock Split will not have any effect on the stated par value of the Class A common stock.

Our CEO, and President Brett Gross comments: “The reverse split is necessary to bring reasonableness to the company’s share structure more consistent with industry, market and financial norms. This serves to greatly improve the Company’s attractive appeal to the large commercial, institutional and industry markets, dramatically increasing the Company’s growth opportunities going forward.”

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information required by this Item 5.03 is set forth in Item 3.03 above, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.2 Certificate of Change to NRS 78.209



LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is an exploration-stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the States of Arizona and Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Big Chunk Corp., is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties business in the State of Alaska. The Company’s subsidiary, Hay Mountain Super Project LLC (HMSP), serves as the primary holding company for development of the potential ore bodies encompassed in the Hay Mountain area of interest in Arizona. The Company has not generated any revenues. The Company’s projects include North Pipes Super Project (North Pipes and NPSP), Big Chunk Super Project (Big Chunk), Tombstone Super Project (Tombstone) and East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project (East Silver Bell). The NPSP is located in Northern Arizona on the Arizona Strip. The Tombstone is located in Cochise County, Arizona. East Silver Bell Porphyry Copper Project is located northwest of Tucson, Arizona.