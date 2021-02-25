Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies. The Company offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses, such as restaurants, bars and taverns. The Company offers coverage for low-value dwelling, wind-exposed homeowners and automobile. Its personal lines products include Catastrophe coverage, including hurricane and wind coverage, to underserved homeowners in Florida, Hawaii and Texas, and Dwelling insurance.