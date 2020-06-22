Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Milestone Extensions

As previously reported, on June 1, 2020, the Company and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Code (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Debtors’ Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption In re Libbey Glass Inc., et al., Case No. 20-11439 (LSS). In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, on June 3, 2020: (1) Libbey Glass Inc. and Libbey Europe B.V., as borrowers (the “ABL Borrowers”), entered into the Debtor-In-Possession Credit Agreement (the “DIP ABL Credit Agreement”) with the guarantors party thereto, the lenders party thereto from time to time, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent; and (2) the Company, Libbey Glass Inc., as borrower, the other Debtors, the other guarantors party thereto, Cortland Capital Market Services LLC, as administrative agent and collateral agent, and the lenders party thereto from time to time entered into the Superpriority Secured Debtor-In-Possession Credit Agreement (the “DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement” and, together with the DIP ABL Credit Agreement, the “DIP Credit Agreements”).

As reported in the Company\’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on June 19, 2020, on June 15, 2020, to the terms of the DIP Credit Agreements, the Required Lenders (as defined in the DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement) and the Administrative Agent (as defined in the DIP ABL Credit Agreement) agreed to extend the date by which certain milestones regarding the filing of the Plan (as defined below) and the Disclosure Statement (as defined below) are required to be satisfied under the DIP Term Loan Credit Agreement and the DIP ABL Credit Agreement, respectively, to June 19, 2020. On June 19, 2020, the Required Lenders and the Administrative Agent agreed to further extend such date to June 21, 2020.

Filing of Proposed Plan and Disclosure Statement

On June 21, 2020, in connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, we filed with the Bankruptcy Court a proposed Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”) and a Disclosure Statement describing the Plan and the solicitation of votes from certain of our creditors to approve the Plan (the “Disclosure Statement”). Information contained in the Plan and the Disclosure Statement is subject to change, whether as a result of amendments or supplements to such documents, third-party actions or otherwise, and such documents should not be relied upon by any person. The Plan and the Disclosure Statement are available online at https://cases.primeclerk.com/libbey.

This Current Report on Form 8-K is not a solicitation to accept or reject the proposed Plan. Any such solicitation will be made to and in accordance with the Disclosure Statement and applicable law, including orders of the Bankruptcy Court.

Filings with the Bankruptcy Court related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available electronically at https://cases.primeclerk.com/libbey. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, such website or the Bankruptcy Court is not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and we disclaim liability for any such information.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements reflect only the Company’s best assessment at this time and are indicated by words or phrases such as “goal,” “plan,” “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or similar phrases. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding, among other things, the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning the results of any vote on the Company’s Plan. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from these statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Important factors potentially affecting performance include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties related to the ability to confirm and consummate the Plan; risks attendant to the bankruptcy process, including our ability to obtain court approvals with respect to motions filed in the Chapter 11 Cases, the outcomes of court rulings and the Chapter 11 Cases in general and the length of time that we may be required to operate in bankruptcy; the effectiveness of the overall restructuring activities to the Chapter 11 Cases and any additional strategies that we may employ to address our liquidity and capital resources; the actions and decisions of creditors, regulators and other third parties that have an interest in the Chapter 11 Cases, which may interfere with the ability to confirm and consummate the Plan; restrictions on us due to the terms of the proposed DIP Credit Agreements and restrictions imposed by the applicable courts; potential delays in the Chapter 11 Cases due to the effects of COVID-19; the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of the Company’s common stock; other litigation and inherent risks involved in a bankruptcy process; risks related to the trading of the Company\’s securities on the OTC Pink marketplace; the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our associates, our customers and our operations, our high level of indebtedness and the availability and cost of credit; high interest rates that increase the Company’s borrowing costs or volatility in the financial markets that could constrain liquidity and credit availability; the inability to achieve savings and profit improvements at targeted levels in the Company’s operations or within the intended time periods; increased competition from foreign suppliers endeavoring to sell glass tableware, ceramic dinnerware and metalware in our core markets; global economic conditions and the related impact on consumer spending levels; major slowdowns or changes in trends in the retail, travel, restaurant and bar or entertainment industries, and in the retail and foodservice channels of distribution generally, that impact demand for our products; inability to meet the demand for new products; material restructuring charges related to involuntary employee terminations, facility sales or closures, or other various restructuring activities; significant increases in per-unit costs for natural gas, electricity, freight, corrugated packaging, and other purchased materials; our ability to borrow under the DIP Credit Agreements; protracted work stoppages related to collective bargaining agreements; increased pension expense associated with lower returns on pension investments and increased pension obligations; increased tax expense resulting from changes to tax laws, regulations and evolving interpretations thereof; devaluations and other major currency fluctuations relative to the U.S. dollar and the euro that could reduce the cost competitiveness of the Company\’s products compared to foreign competition; the effect of exchange rate changes to the value of the euro, the Mexican peso, the Chinese renminbi and the Canadian dollar and the earnings and cash flows of our international operations, expressed under U.S. GAAP; the effect of high levels of inflation in countries in which we operate or sell our products; the failure of our investments in e-commerce, new technology and other capital expenditures to yield expected returns; failure to prevent unauthorized access, security breaches and cyber-attacks to our information technology systems; compliance with, or the failure to comply with, legal requirements relating to health, safety and environmental protection; our failure to protect our intellectual property; and the inability to effectively integrate future business we acquire or joint ventures into which we enter. These and other risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, in the Company’s other filings with the SEC and in the Disclosure Statement. Refer to the Company’s most recent SEC filings for any updates concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s operations and performance. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this report.

About Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Libbey Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of glass tableware products. The Company’s segments include U.S. & Canada; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The U.S. & Canada segment includes the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware and sourced ceramic dinnerware, metal tableware, hollowware and serveware having an end market destination in the United States and Canada. The Latin America segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Latin America, including glass products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that have an end market destination outside of Latin America. The EMEA segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in EMEA. The Other segment includes primarily the sales of manufactured and sourced glass tableware having an end market destination in Asia Pacific.