Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 19, 2020, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) renewed its senior credit facility with Huntington National Bank. The renewal extends the expiration of the senior credit facility from June 19, 2020 to June 18, 2021. No material modifications were made to the senior credit facility.

About Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies. The Company offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and other miscellaneous coverage primarily to owner-operated small and mid-sized businesses, professional organizations and hospitality businesses, such as restaurants, bars and taverns. The Company offers coverage for low-value dwelling, wind-exposed homeowners and automobile. Its personal lines products include Catastrophe coverage, including hurricane and wind coverage, to underserved homeowners in Florida, Hawaii and Texas, and Dwelling insurance.