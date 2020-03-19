LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP. (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is investigating if its DehydraTECHTM drug delivery platform for enhancing delivery and effectiveness of certain antiretroviral drugs can assist in the fight against coronavirus disease COVID-19. See news release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

About LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP. (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp., formerly Lexaria Corp., is a food sciences company. The Company is focused on the delivery of cannabinoid compounds procured from legal, agricultural hemp, through gourmet foods based upon its infusion technologies. Its food sciences activities include the development of its nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods, and the production of food products under its two consumer product brands, ViPova and Lexaria Energy. Its technology is developed to aid absorption and bioavailability of various payload molecules, including cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Its range of flavors to the ViPova family, are available in 8 to 32 bag portions: Decaf English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Herbal Bengal Chai, Herbal Cherry Black Tea, Herbal Masala Chai, Low-Caf Organic Evening Green Tea and ViPova Light. It produces and sells edible consumer products infused with cannabidiol and available for sale in over 50 states.