LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05. Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 13, 2020, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (the “Company”) committed to a plan intended to reduce expenses, which includes a reduction in force of approximately 13% of the workforce and other cost-cutting measures, including those described below under Item 5.02. The Company anticipates that it will complete the implementation of the plan during the second quarter of 2020. The Company estimates that it will incur total expenses relating to employment terminations of between approximately $200,000 and $400,000, all of which represent cash expenditures. The Company expects to record the majority of these charges in 2020.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 13, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company approved a structured salary reduction program. The program applies to, among others, all executive officers of the Company, including the named executive officers. The salary reductions of the named executive officers, effective April 19, 2020, are as follows: (i) George W. LeMaitre, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, a 90% reduction to $45,526; (ii) Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr., the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, a 50% reduction to $162,589; (iii) David B. Roberts, the Company’s President, a 50% reduction to $182,023; and (iv) Trent Kamke, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Operations, a 47.5% reduction to $131,158. The structured salary reduction program applies to all employees earning $40,000 or more per year and will only be applied outside of the United States to the extent permissible under applicable local laws and regulations. These salary reductions are expected to be in place until December 31, 2020.

On April 15, 2020, the non-employee directors serving on the Board of the Company agreed to relinquish their cash compensation until December 31, 2020. The reduction applies to the annual Board retainer, committee membership retainers, committee chair retainers and fees for meeting attendance.

