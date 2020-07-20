LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 20, 2020, Leaf Group Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a shareholder letter (the “Shareholder Letter”) responding to recent public letters from a group of investors in the Company purporting to express concern with the Company’s business strategy and corporate governance. The Shareholder Letter was also issued in a press release. The full text of the Shareholder Letter press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Shareholder Letter Press Release dated July 20, 2020



About LEAF GROUP LTD. (NYSE:LFGR)

Leaf Group Ltd., formerly Demand Media, Inc., is diversified Internet marketplaces and media company. The Company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. The Company operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as two online artist marketplaces. Its business comprises two service offerings: Content & Media and Marketplaces. The Company creates media content, including text articles, videos, photographs and designed visual formats, and publishes such content to its owned and operated online properties and to its customers’ online properties. The Company also offers its content creation and distribution platform to provide custom content and other content marketing solutions to brands, publishers and advertisers.