BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

Story continues below

On July 17, 2020, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that Jerry Zeldis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company, will be participating in the B Riley FBR Infectious Disease Summit on July 21, 2020. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_194412.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_194412.htm Exhibit 99.1 BioSig Technologies to Participate in the B Riley FBR Virtual Infectious Disease Summit ViralClear Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jerry Zeldis to Speak on Panel Titled “Arresting the Viral Replication Cycle” at B Riley FBR’s Infectious Disease Summit Westport,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.