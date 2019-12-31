SEC Filings Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02.

(b) On December 27, 2019, Brian M. Beattie notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (the “Company”) of his intention to not stand for reelection to the Board in order to pursue other board and business opportunities, and community engagements. Mr. Beattie resigned as a director of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2019. Mr. Beattie’s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company or the Board on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company. Jeff Richardson, the Chairman of the Board, added, “We would like to thank Brian for his service over more than three and a half years as the Company significantly improved its profitability and cash flow while scaling for future growth in FPGA’s.”