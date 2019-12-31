GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) announced that Agnes Mullady will be taking a one-year sabbatical commencing January 1, 2020. During the sabbatical, Ms. Mullady will be available as needed to consult with Gabelli Funds, GAMCO and Associated Capital Group, Inc.