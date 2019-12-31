GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE:GBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management (PWM) investors in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of investment advisory and asset management business. The Company manages assets and invests in the United States and international securities through various investment styles. GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (Institutional and Private Wealth Management) and Gabelli Funds, LLC (Funds) are registered investment advisers. G.distributors, LLC (G.distributors) acts as an underwriter and distributor of its open-end funds. Its assets under management (AUM) are organized into three groups: Institutional and Private Wealth Management; Open and Closed-End Funds, and SICAV. The Company provides advisory services to a fund under the GAMCO brand, the GAMCO International SICAV (the SICAV).

An ad to help with our costs