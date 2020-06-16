LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

A special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) was held on June 16, 2020. A total of 34,880,872 shares of Lantheus common stock, out of a total of 39,940,964 shares of Lantheus common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of the close of business on May 12, 2020 (the record date for the Special Meeting) were present virtually or represented by proxy. A summary of the voting results for the following proposals, each of which is described in detail in the joint proxy statement/prospectus of Lantheus and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and first mailed to Lantheus stockholders on or about March 19, 2020, as supplemented by the supplement to the joint proxy statement/prospectus of Lantheus and Progenics filed with the SEC and first mailed on or about May 14, 2020, is set forth below:

Proposal I: Approval of the Stock Issuance

Lantheus stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Lantheus common stock (the “Stock Issuance”) to stockholders of Progenics in the merger between Progenics and Plato Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lantheus, contemplated by the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 20, 2020, among Lantheus, Merger Sub and Progenics. The proposal was approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below: