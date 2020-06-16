LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

A special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus”) was held on June 16, 2020. A total of 34,880,872 shares of Lantheus common stock, out of a total of 39,940,964 shares of Lantheus common stock outstanding and entitled to vote as of the close of business on May 12, 2020 (the record date for the Special Meeting) were present virtually or represented by proxy. A summary of the voting results for the following proposals, each of which is described in detail in the joint proxy statement/prospectus of Lantheus and Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Progenics”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and first mailed to Lantheus stockholders on or about March 19, 2020, as supplemented by the supplement to the joint proxy statement/prospectus of Lantheus and Progenics filed with the SEC and first mailed on or about May 14, 2020, is set forth below:

Proposal I: Approval of the Stock Issuance

Lantheus stockholders approved the issuance of shares of Lantheus common stock (the “Stock Issuance”) to stockholders of Progenics in the merger between Progenics and Plato Merger Sub, Inc. (“Merger Sub”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lantheus, contemplated by the Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 20, 2020, among Lantheus, Merger Sub and Progenics. The proposal was approved by the stockholders by the votes set forth in the table below:

99.1    Press Release, dated June 16, 2020, of Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Story continues below


Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d944675dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1   Lantheus Stockholders Approve Share Issuance For Merger with Progenics NORTH BILLERICA,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities. The Company’s Contrast agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which are used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive pharmaceuticals used by clinicians to perform nuclear imaging procedures. The Company’s imaging agents include contrast agents and medical radiopharmaceuticals (including technetium generators), including DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas (Xenon), Cardiolite and Neurolite.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR