First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On June 16, 2020, First Internet Bancorp issued a press release announcing a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06>per common share. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet. The Company also offers commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, with operations conducted on the Internet at www.firstib.com. It offers residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit and single tenant lease financing. The Bank’s subsidiary, JKH Realty Services, LLC manages real estate owned properties.