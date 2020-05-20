LAKE SHORE BANCORP, inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 20, 2020, Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting at the Company’s headquarters at 31 East Fourth Street, Dunkirk, New York at 8:30 a.m.

A copy of management’s presentation to be made at the meeting is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Management’s Presentation for the annual shareholders’ meeting of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. on May 20, 2020.

LAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC. Exhibit

About LAKE SHORE BANCORP, inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company of Lake Shore Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of real estate loans and other loans. The real estate loans consist of residential one- to four-family, home equity, commercial and construction loans. The Bank’s other loans consists of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank provides all-in-one home equity lines of credit to its customers. The Bank’s primary sources of funds consist of deposits, scheduled amortization and prepayments of loans and securities, maturities and sales of investments and loans, interest earning deposits at other financial institutions and funds provided from operations. The Company operates through over 10 branch offices. It has branches in Chautauqua County, New York, which are located in Dunkirk, Fredonia, Jamestown, Lakewood and Westfield. In Erie County, New York, its branch offices are located in Depew, East Amherst, Hamburg, Kenmore, Orchard Park and Snyder.