KOPIN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:KOPN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 a52319147ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Kopin Announces Very Solid Results for Third Quarter of 2020 – Total Third Quarter Revenue Increases 55% year-over-year – Net loss for Q3 2020 decreases to $0.01/share from $0.08/share for Q3 2019 – Develops Potentially World’s Brightest Color Duo-Stack OLED Microdisplay WESTBOROUGH,…
About KOPIN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation is an inventor, developer, manufacturer and seller of wearable technologies, which include components and systems. It operates in two segments, which include Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD) and Kopin. FDD is the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products. Kopin consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon Technology Co. LTD (Kowon), Kopin Software Ltd. and eMDT America, Inc. (eMDT). The components that it sells consist of its active-matrix liquid crystal displays (AMLCD), liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) displays, application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), backlights and optical lenses. Its transmissive AMLCDs and reflective LCOS micro-displays are manufactured in its facilities in United States and United Kingdom, provide either color or monochrome images, and are offered in various sizes and resolutions. Its ASICs, optical lenses and backlights are manufactured by third parties.