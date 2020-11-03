SEC Filings KOPIN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:KOPN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition .

Kopin Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release on November 3, 2020, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference, in which the Company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020. The information in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

