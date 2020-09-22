SEC Filings KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07

The following proposals were voted upon and approved at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 21, 2020.

1. Election as directors of the nominees listed below.

The holders of the common stock of the Company elected each of the following directors to hold office for a period of one (1) year or until their successors are duly appointed and qualified. The directors were elected by the following count:

2. Ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The holders of the common stock of the Company ratified the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 by the following count:

3. Approval of the Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.

The holders of common stock of the Company approved the Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan by the following count:

4. Non-binding, advisory approval of the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company.

The holders of common stock of the Company approved, on a non-binding and advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company by the following count: