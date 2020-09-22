KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ITEM 5.07

The following proposals were voted upon and approved at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 21, 2020.
1. Election as directors of the nominees listed below.
The holders of the common stock of the Company elected each of the following directors to hold office for a period of one (1) year or until their successors are duly appointed and qualified. The directors were elected by the following count:
2. Ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
The holders of the common stock of the Company ratified the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the auditors of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 by the following count:
3. Approval of the Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan.
The holders of common stock of the Company approved the Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan by the following count:
4. Non-binding, advisory approval of the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company.
The holders of common stock of the Company approved, on a non-binding and advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers of the Company by the following count:
About KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS)

Story continues below

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers. The Insurance Underwriting segment markets automobile insurance products that provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage. The Insurance Underwriting’s products and services are marketed through over 3,700 independent agencies. The Company’s property and casualty insurance business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries, such as Mendota Insurance Company (Mendota), Mendakota Insurance Company (Mendakota), Mendakota Casualty Company (MCC), Kingsway Amigo Insurance Company (Amigo) and Kingsway Reinsurance Corporation.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR