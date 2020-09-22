KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On September 21, 2020, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (the “Company”) announced its unaudited financial results for the twelve- and three-months ended June 30, 2020. For more information, see the Company’s press release dated September 21, 2020, which is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The following exhibit is filed herewith:

99.1 Press Release dated September 21, 2020



Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Exhibit

About KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a mid-tier holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard (First Federal of Hazard) and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. (Frankfort First Bancorp). Frankfort First Bancorp has one subsidiary, First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky (First Federal of Frankfort). The Company operates First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort as two independent, community-oriented savings institutions. As June 30, 2016, residential mortgage loans totaled $204.5 million, construction loans totaled $2.8 million, multi-family loans totaled $15.6 million, nonresidential totaled $27.1 million, commercial non-mortgage loans totaled $1.8 million and consumer loan balance totaled $8.6 million. As of June 30, 2016, First Federal of Hazard and First Federal of Frankfort were authorized to invest up to $2.2 million and $6.9 million, respectively, in the stock of or loans to subsidiaries.