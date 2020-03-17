SEC Filings KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 3.01 Securities and Trading Markets.

On March 13, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) granting the Company an extension through April 17, 2020, subject to reassessment by the NYSE on an ongoing basis, to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively, and any subsequent delayed filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by April 17, 2020. On March 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release regarding its receipt of the NYSE notice. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

