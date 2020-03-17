KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
ITEM 3.01 Securities and Trading Markets.

On March 13, 2020, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) granting the Company an extension through April 17, 2020, subject to reassessment by the NYSE on an ongoing basis, to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, respectively, and any subsequent delayed filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by April 17, 2020. On March 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release regarding its receipt of the NYSE notice. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Exhibit Description
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991kingswayannounce.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF FURTHER EXTENSION FROM NYSEItasca,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. (TSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates as a merchant bank primarily engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance business. The Company operates through Insurance Underwriting segment. Its Insurance Underwriting segment provides non-standard automobile insurance to individuals who do not meet the criteria for coverage by standard automobile insurers. The Insurance Underwriting segment markets automobile insurance products that provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage. The Insurance Underwriting’s products and services are marketed through over 3,700 independent agencies. The Company’s property and casualty insurance business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries, such as Mendota Insurance Company (Mendota), Mendakota Insurance Company (Mendakota), Mendakota Casualty Company (MCC), Kingsway Amigo Insurance Company (Amigo) and Kingsway Reinsurance Corporation.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR